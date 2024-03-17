Police kill several 'bandits' as they launch operations to regain control in Haiti

Sunday, March 17, 2024 – Police in Haiti have launched operations to regain control of the capital from feared 'Barbecue' gang leader.
Haiti cops conducted an operation in a neighborhood of the
country's capital - Port-au-Prince - controlled by the notorious gang leader
Jimmy Cherizier, that left several criminals dead, an official said today.
National police units entered the Delmas neighborhood on
Friday evening with the aim of unblocking a road, said Lionel Lazarre of the
Haitian police union.
He said several 'bandits' were killed but did not provide
any more detail.
Officers also tried to regain control of the capital's main
port in another operation this morning.
The area was where gang members had looted several
containers, a source at the port told AFP.
Ongoing violence has meant the port has been shut since
March 7.
The attacks began earlier this month after Prime Minister
Ariel Henry agreed to hold general elections in mid-2025.
Armed gangs have since looted, closed the main airport, and
freed prison inmates, causing chaos.
Haitians are awaiting the naming of a transitional governing
body meant to restore stability to the impoverished country, wracked by gang
violence and largely isolated from the outside world.
This comes after the country's Prime Minister resigned on
March 11.
