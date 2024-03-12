Only a fool will think RAILA is going away – BABA will serve AU for two years, resign to vie in 2027 - MOSES KURIA delivers bad news to RUTO.





Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - Public Service CS Moses Kuria has delivered disturbing news to President William Ruto and his allies in the Kenya Kwanza government.

This is after he told the president point blank that Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is not going anywhere.

In a statement yesterday, Kuria claimed that Raila Odinga will serve for only two years at the Africa Union Commission (AUC) if elected and return to contest in the 2027 Presidential election.

According to Kuria, Raila’s bid to join the continental body was not hinged on his retirement from national politics.

“Raila is not going anywhere. Baba is coming back, he will do two years and come...,” he said.

“He was not born to be the chairman of AUC, he was born to be a politician in national politics,” the CS added.

Kuria explained that the Azimio leader is going for the seat as a way of ‘buying time’ ahead of 2027.

He argued that he will hand over the seat to an East African leader to finish the term “as he takes care of some urgent business.”

“Baba is filling time; he is trying to get something productive to do instead of wasting a good brain,” he stated.

At the same time, Kuria defended Ruto’s decision to support Raila’s candidature at the AU, noting this was purely genuine and not a tactical plan to eliminate him from the race as has been claimed.

