MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s first wife vows to drop his name soon after he released a music video exposing her as a drunkard and a serial cheater.

Njeri graced an
interview on Kameme in January this year, where she revealed that she had
parted ways with Muigai.
She shared little-known secrets about her troubled marriage with the singer.
In a music video that
is fast-trending and which is seen as Muigai’s response to his first wife after
the explosive interview, he reveals that he was forced to marry a second wife
after his first wife became a drunkard.
She would spend the
night in clubs with younger men and come back home heavily drunk in the
presence of their kids.
Muigai said he was
forced to find peace by marrying a second wife.
He showered praises on
his second wife in the music video that has garnered almost 100,000 views on
YouTube.
Muigai’s first wife
Njeri has hinted that she is planning to drop his name after the music video
went viral.
She revealed this when
responding to a fan on Facebook.
