MUIGAI WA NJOROGE’s first wife vows to drop his name soon after he released a music video exposing her as a drunkard and a serial cheater.





Monday, March 11, 2024 - Veteran Kikuyu singer Muigai Wa Njoroge released a controversial music video a few days ago taunting his first wife Njeri Muigai after she exposed their marital woes at Kameme FM.

Njeri graced an interview on Kameme in January this year, where she revealed that she had parted ways with Muigai.

She shared little-known secrets about her troubled marriage with the singer.

In a music video that is fast-trending and which is seen as Muigai’s response to his first wife after the explosive interview, he reveals that he was forced to marry a second wife after his first wife became a drunkard.

She would spend the night in clubs with younger men and come back home heavily drunk in the presence of their kids.

Muigai said he was forced to find peace by marrying a second wife.

He showered praises on his second wife in the music video that has garnered almost 100,000 views on YouTube.

Muigai’s first wife Njeri has hinted that she is planning to drop his name after the music video went viral.

She revealed this when responding to a fan on Facebook.

See the screenshot below.

Watch the music video.





