MILLIE ODHIAMBO is now a worried woman as SILAS JAKAKIMBA makes the big announcement – Look! RAILA must hear this!

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – The 2027 Parliamentary matrix in Suba North Constituency just got complicated.
This is after Lawyer Silas Jakakimba declared his interest
in the seat in the 2027 General Election.
In a post on X, Jakakimba shared of poster predicting his
plans for the future.
The poster showed the soft-spoken lawyer dressed in a crisp
black suit and a yellow tie with the caption "Suba North, 2027".
His choice of a yellow tie might have indicated his party of
choice in his bid for the seat, as the colours resonate with the ruling United
Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.
Jakakimba is yet to declare joining President William
Ruto-led party after ditching Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Leader
Raila Odinga's side.
The lawyer has his work cut out for him, as he would have
the herculean task of unseating Millie Odhiambo Mabona.
Millie has been active in national politics since 2007 when she was nominated by Raila's ODM party before clinching the then-Mbita
constituency seat in the 2013 polls.
