MILLIE ODHIAMBO is now a worried woman as SILAS JAKAKIMBA makes the big announcement – Look! RAILA must hear this!

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – The 2027 Parliamentary matrix in Suba North Constituency just got complicated.

This is after Lawyer Silas Jakakimba declared his interest in the seat in the 2027 General Election.

In a post on X, Jakakimba shared of poster predicting his plans for the future.

The poster showed the soft-spoken lawyer dressed in a crisp black suit and a yellow tie with the caption "Suba North, 2027".

His choice of a yellow tie might have indicated his party of choice in his bid for the seat, as the colours resonate with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Jakakimba is yet to declare joining President William Ruto-led party after ditching Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party Leader Raila Odinga's side.

The lawyer has his work cut out for him, as he would have the herculean task of unseating Millie Odhiambo Mabona.

Millie has been active in national politics since 2007 when she was nominated by Raila's ODM party before clinching the then-Mbita constituency seat in the 2013 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST