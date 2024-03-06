Lands CS ALICE WAHOME hits the ground running as RUTO begins reclaiming all grabbed public land

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – President William Ruto has begun the process of reclaiming all grabbed public land in Kenya.
In an announcement, Land Cabinet
Secretary Alice Wahome said that the Ministry had initiated the process of
reclaiming unlawfully acquired public land nationwide.
She highlighted that the
Ministry of Lands has begun recovery of the grabbed
land belonging to Kitale Prison.
This action follows Ruto's
directive in January to expel individuals unlawfully occupying public land,
particularly land designated for prisons.
"The grabbed Kitale Prison
Land is just but one of the many cases of public land acquired fraudulently
that the government is acting on recovering for its intended purpose of
benefiting Kenyans and not individuals," read a statement from the CS.
Wahome spoke while touring the
land in question in Kitale, accompanied by Lands Principal Secretary Nixon
Korir, PS Correctional Services Salome Muhia, Commissioner General of Prisons
Brigadier (retired) John Warioba, as well as CBS and Trans Nzoia County
Commissioner Gideon Oyagi, among other officials.
The Cabinet Secretary emphasized
that the ministry is dedicated to ensuring that the unlawfully acquired land
parcels are reclaimed to benefit the interests of Kenyans.
Significantly, during his visit
to Trans Nzoia County, Ruto lamented that the individuals unlawfully occupying
Kitale Prison's land were impeding development plans.
He added that the government was
planning to relocate the prisons since it was occupying land meant for the construction
of a city.
The Head of State further called
upon all individuals illegally occupying public land to surrender the grabbed
parcels to the Ministry of Land.
