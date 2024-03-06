Lands CS ALICE WAHOME hits the ground running as RUTO begins reclaiming all grabbed public land



Wednesday, March 6, 2024 – President William Ruto has begun the process of reclaiming all grabbed public land in Kenya.

In an announcement, Land Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said that the Ministry had initiated the process of reclaiming unlawfully acquired public land nationwide.

She highlighted that the Ministry of Lands has begun recovery of the grabbed land belonging to Kitale Prison.

This action follows Ruto's directive in January to expel individuals unlawfully occupying public land, particularly land designated for prisons.

"The grabbed Kitale Prison Land is just but one of the many cases of public land acquired fraudulently that the government is acting on recovering for its intended purpose of benefiting Kenyans and not individuals," read a statement from the CS.

Wahome spoke while touring the land in question in Kitale, accompanied by Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, PS Correctional Services Salome Muhia, Commissioner General of Prisons Brigadier (retired) John Warioba, as well as CBS and Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Gideon Oyagi, among other officials.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the ministry is dedicated to ensuring that the unlawfully acquired land parcels are reclaimed to benefit the interests of Kenyans.

Significantly, during his visit to Trans Nzoia County, Ruto lamented that the individuals unlawfully occupying Kitale Prison's land were impeding development plans.

He added that the government was planning to relocate the prisons since it was occupying land meant for the construction of a city.

The Head of State further called upon all individuals illegally occupying public land to surrender the grabbed parcels to the Ministry of Land.

The Kenyan DAILY POST