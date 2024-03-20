MATATU owners fault MURKOMEN over the ongoing crackdown and blame trucks and school buses for rise in road accidents.

Addressing a press conference on
Wednesday, the association’s chairman Albert Karakacha stated that the recent
incidents involved school buses and Lorries, not matatus.
“We are not going to allow NTSA
on our roads and this thing of NTSA dealing with individuals, we want them to
stop immediately so that we can deal with the saccos,” he asserted.
He further stated that the
crackdown will promote corruption, and pointed out that they are open for
dialogue to discuss sustainable solutions.
“We ask the government to engage
in joint discussions with us to develop comprehensive and long-term solutions,”
he said.
He has urged the Transport
Cabinet Secretary to regulate NTSA to ensure the industry runs smoothly.
“I think the accidents in the
matatu sector are not alarming compared to Lories and school transport,”
Karakacha stated.
