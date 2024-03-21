Marvel star, JONATHAN MAJORS, says he's 'not surprised' over new lawsuit from ex-girlfriend GRACE JABBARI who claims he injured and defamed her

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Jonathan Majors has reacted to the latest lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
The 34-year-old actor was seen leaving a Los
Angeles gym with fitness expert Jason Best. He told TMZ that he
was training for 'work' linked to his acting career.
He added, 'Fingers crossed,' a reference to the rocky
professional and legal path amid domestic violence allegations
Jabbari made against him in March of 2023, stemming from an altercation in the
back of an SUV.
In December, Majors was found guilty of two counts of
harassment and assault in connection with the incident; he is slated to be
sentenced next month.
Asked if it felt good getting back into acting, the
Emmy-nominated actor said there's 'nothing better in the world,' except for
being a father to his daughter Ella.
He mentioned his fondness for girlfriend Meagan Good, 42,
saying she's his 'heart' and that they have a strong sense of
'connection,' 'understanding' and 'love.'
Majors said that he's 'not surprised' by the new lawsuit
brought about by Jabbari, who said that the actor perpetrated acts of
'intentional infliction of emotional distress' against her.
The Lompoc, California-born entertainer said of the suit: 'I
knew it was coming from the beginning, really.'
Majors, grilled for more details on his opinion of the
lawsuit, told the outlet that he 'cant say much else about it - that's the law.'
On Tuesday, Jabbari, a British dancer, filed a civil
complaint that said that she is now seeking damages for the injuries she
suffered from the incident and has alleged that Majors committed 'intentional
infliction of emotional distress' against her.
He was acquitted of two other counts for assault and
aggravated harassment after Jabbari, 30, said she suffered 'excruciating' pain
when the Marvel movie star struck her on the head and broke her finger in the
car after she saw a flirty text message from another woman on his phone this
year.
In the complaint, Jabbari also alleged that her ex-boyfriend
'made knowingly false statements' about her during a January interview
with ABC News- his first since he was convicted.
'Put bluntly, Majors's defense to Grace's descriptions of
the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetrated against her was to brazenly
defame her and label her a liar on all claims,' the complaint said.
'Defendant intended his false and defamatory statements to
be broadcast around the world.'
The complaint went on to allege malicious prosecution by the
actor after he filed a complaint against her and said that he was the one that
was assaulted during the altercation.
In October 2023, Jabbari was arrested in New York on
misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges, but the Manhattan DA's
office did not prosecute her because the case lacked prosecutorial merit.
Brittany Henderson, Jabbari's attorney, told ABC News:
'It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim
accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the
legal process.'
'We strongly believe that through this action, truth and
transparency will bring Grace the just that she deserves.'
During the trial, jurors were tasked with examining
conflicting narratives about whether Majors was the aggressor or the victim
during the chaotic SUV struggle with Jabbari in the Chelsea neighborhood of
Manhattan on March 25, 2023.
Within days, they reached the guilty verdict for assault
recklessly causing physical injury - but not assault with intent to cause
physical injury.
Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed the mix of guilty and
not guilty verdicts meant jurors did not entirely 'believe' Jabbari's account,
and that Majors still hopes to clear his name.
'It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s
story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not
intentionally cause any injuries to her,' Chaudhry said. 'We are grateful for
that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the
jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was
attacking him.
'Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and
his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr.
Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his
name.'
