Marvel star, JONATHAN MAJORS, says he's 'not surprised' over new lawsuit from ex-girlfriend GRACE JABBARI who claims he injured and defamed her



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Jonathan Majors has reacted to the latest lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The 34-year-old actor was seen leaving a Los Angeles gym with fitness expert Jason Best. He told TMZ that he was training for 'work' linked to his acting career.

He added, 'Fingers crossed,' a reference to the rocky professional and legal path amid domestic violence allegations Jabbari made against him in March of 2023, stemming from an altercation in the back of an SUV.

In December, Majors was found guilty of two counts of harassment and assault in connection with the incident; he is slated to be sentenced next month.

Asked if it felt good getting back into acting, the Emmy-nominated actor said there's 'nothing better in the world,' except for being a father to his daughter Ella.

He mentioned his fondness for girlfriend Meagan Good, 42, saying she's his 'heart' and that they have a strong sense of 'connection,' 'understanding' and 'love.'

Majors said that he's 'not surprised' by the new lawsuit brought about by Jabbari, who said that the actor perpetrated acts of 'intentional infliction of emotional distress' against her.

The Lompoc, California-born entertainer said of the suit: 'I knew it was coming from the beginning, really.'

Majors, grilled for more details on his opinion of the lawsuit, told the outlet that he 'cant say much else about it - that's the law.'

On Tuesday, Jabbari, a British dancer, filed a civil complaint that said that she is now seeking damages for the injuries she suffered from the incident and has alleged that Majors committed 'intentional infliction of emotional distress' against her.

He was acquitted of two other counts for assault and aggravated harassment after Jabbari, 30, said she suffered 'excruciating' pain when the Marvel movie star struck her on the head and broke her finger in the car after she saw a flirty text message from another woman on his phone this year.

In the complaint, Jabbari also alleged that her ex-boyfriend 'made knowingly false statements' about her during a January interview with ABC News- his first since he was convicted.

'Put bluntly, Majors's defense to Grace's descriptions of the numerous acts of violence Majors perpetrated against her was to brazenly defame her and label her a liar on all claims,' the complaint said.

'Defendant intended his false and defamatory statements to be broadcast around the world.'

The complaint went on to allege malicious prosecution by the actor after he filed a complaint against her and said that he was the one that was assaulted during the altercation.

In October 2023, Jabbari was arrested in New York on misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief charges, but the Manhattan DA's office did not prosecute her because the case lacked prosecutorial merit.

Brittany Henderson, Jabbari's attorney, told ABC News: 'It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable. Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process.'

'We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the just that she deserves.'

During the trial, jurors were tasked with examining conflicting narratives about whether Majors was the aggressor or the victim during the chaotic SUV struggle with Jabbari in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on March 25, 2023.

Within days, they reached the guilty verdict for assault recklessly causing physical injury - but not assault with intent to cause physical injury.

Majors' lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed the mix of guilty and not guilty verdicts meant jurors did not entirely 'believe' Jabbari's account, and that Majors still hopes to clear his name.

'It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her,' Chaudhry said. 'We are grateful for that. We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him.

'Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months. Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name.'