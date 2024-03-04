Malaysia supports a proposed new search for flight MH370 after it vanished 239 people on board ten years ago

Monday, March 04, 2024 – The Malaysian government has thrown its support around a proposed new search for the missing MH370 flight that disappeared ten years ago this week.
The Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur
to Beijing disappeared mid-flight with 239 people aboard on March 8,
2014.
Extensive multinational searches have been through the South
Indian Ocean, where the aircraft is believed to have crashed, but no discovery
was made.
US-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has now
announced its proposal for a 15,000-square-kilometre search of the Southern
Indian Ocean, off the coast of Australia.
Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he
was considering the proposal which was on a 'no find, no fee' basis.
'As far as the Malaysian government is concerned, we are
committed to justice and the search must go on,' he said at a ten-year
remembrance ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, where loved ones of the victims
gathered.
'The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370.
We really hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the
next-of-kin.'
Mr Loke said he had invited Ocean Infinity to further
discuss the plan and any costs should the search mission be successful.
New scientific evidence about where the aircraft may have
ended up will be evaluated as part of discussions.
He is hoping the Malaysian cabinet can approve the proposal
in the coming weeks.
Mr. Loke added the Australian government would be asked for
their cooperation once Ocean Infinity had finalised their proposal.
The last official search for the aircraft was in
2018 by Ocean Infinity - which shed no light on what may have happened to the
plane or its passengers.
Details about the company's latest search proposal are yet
to be revealed.
Last time, Malaysia offered the firm a reward of $70 million
if it found the missing plane within 90 days.
Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Punkett told the New Straits Times
that the company had improved its technology since 2018.
'We now feel in a position to be able to return to the
search for MH370,' he told the English-language daily. 'We've been working with
many experts, some outside of Ocean Infinity, to continue analyzing the data in
the hopes of narrowing the search area down to one in which success becomes
potentially achievable.'
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) conducted an
underwater search for the plane in the southern Indian Ocean from May 2014
until the operation was suspended in January 2017.
The wreckage of MH370 has still not been found almost a
decade later despite its disappearance triggering the largest ever air-sea
multinational search.
The flight from Kuala Lumpur was bound for Beijing and was
carrying passengers from 14 different countries.
0 Comments