Legend actor AMAECHI MUONAGOR dies at 61



Sunday, March 24, 2024 – Amaechi Muonagor has died at the age of 61.

The actor reportedly died today, March 24, after suffering from kidney-related issues, diabetes, and stroke.

In 2023, he suffered a stroke that led to partial paralysis of his left leg.

He was undergoing weekly dialysis and also physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by stroke.

His death comes just days after he cried out for financial assistance on social media to enable him pay for a kidney transplant.

The actor appeared in scores of movies. He was famous for his role in Aki and Paw Paw, where he played the father of two mischief-making young boys.

He is survived by his wife Hope Chikodi Muonagor and their children.

His fans have gone on X to mourn him.