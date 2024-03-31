Lea Mtoto: ROBERT MUTHOMI, the CEO of Professional Golfers of Kenya, accused of being a deadbeat dad as a disgruntled lady spills the beans.

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Robert Muthomi, the Chief Executive Officer of Professional Golfers of Kenya has been accused of being a deadbeat dad.

A lady who sired a kid with Muthomi claims that he has neglected his parental responsibilities for the last 7 years.

She is struggling to pay school fees for their kid, despite her baby daddy being financially stable.

He has allegedly blocked her in all avenues, prompting her to expose him on social media.

“Hi, Nyakundi. I have a daughter with Robert Muthomi the CEO of Professional Golfers of Kenya. For the past 7 years, he has neglected his responsibilities.

"I am really struggling to foot some of the bills. Especially fees. He has blocked me in all avenues.

"I am not able to foot for legal action and he knows that. Kindly post him so that it can reach him. Kindly you are my last resort. Thanks’’ she wrote to blogger Nyakundi.

Muthomi previously served as the Football Kenya Federation's Chief Executive Officer.















The Kenyan DAILY POST.