Lea Mtoto: ROBERT MUTHOMI, the CEO of Professional Golfers of Kenya, accused of being a deadbeat dad as a disgruntled lady spills the beans.

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Robert Muthomi, the Chief Executive Officer of Professional Golfers of Kenya has been accused of being a deadbeat dad.
A lady who sired a kid
with Muthomi claims that he has neglected his parental responsibilities for the
last 7 years.
She is struggling to
pay school fees for their kid, despite her baby daddy being financially stable.
He has allegedly
blocked her in all avenues, prompting her to expose him on social media.
“Hi, Nyakundi. I have a daughter with Robert Muthomi the CEO of Professional Golfers of Kenya. For the past 7 years, he has neglected his responsibilities.
"I am really struggling to foot some of the bills. Especially fees. He has blocked me in all avenues.
"I am not able to
foot for legal action and he knows that. Kindly post him so that it can reach
him. Kindly you are my last resort. Thanks’’ she wrote to
blogger Nyakundi.
Muthomi previously
served as the Football
Kenya Federation's Chief Executive Officer.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST.
