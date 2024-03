KRISTEN STEWART raises brows as she goes underwear-free beneath skimpy bodysuit to movie premiere (PHOTOs)



Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Actress Kristen Stewart pulled off a daring look that got everyone talking.

The actress was at the world premiere of her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding, on Tuesday night, March 5.

Kristen stepped on the red carpet in a black body suit. It was a high-cut body suit that nearly put her crotch on display and showed that she had no underwear on.

The Internet has gone crazy over her look, with many commenting about it across various social media platforms.

See below.