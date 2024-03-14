KANYE WEST's friend reveals the rapper plans to have a 'bunch of babies' with wife BIANCA CENSORI



Thursday, March 14, 2024 – Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly planning on starting a family together.

The musician's friend, Justin LaBoy confirmed the new development, saying the couple are both extremely happy.

Ye also hinted at his desire to have a baby in the lyrics of his newly released track Timbo Freestyle, which he previewed at a party in Las Vegas.

The rapper, 46, sings: 'You already know I’m impulsive/and another baby is my end goal,' and asked whether him and Bianca are going to have children, Justin confirmed it is on the cards.

Speaking to TMZ, he teased: 'I think they are going to have a bunch of babies'.

Addressing the speculation from critics that he's keeping her against her will, or brainwashing her, Justin told said : 'I don't, I can't speak on my brother's wife, I love him, I love her. She's great.

'She lives an amazing life. They're extremely happy. I've been around Ye for years now, he's the happiest she's been and she's extremely happy.'

Kanye is already father to North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashians, 43.