I always do my makeup before cooking because I believe if I’m beautiful, my food will be nice - Actress CHIZZY ALICHI


Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Actress Chizzy Alichi has explained why she always does her makeup before stepping into the kitchen to cook.

Sharing a video of her wearing makeup in the kitchen, Chizzy disclosed that she believes that if she's beautiful, her food will also be nice.

She added that she mostly does this when she's cooking intercontinental dishes.

Watch the video below

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments