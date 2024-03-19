Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Actress Chizzy Alichi has explained why she always does her makeup before stepping into the kitchen to cook.
Sharing a video of her wearing makeup in the kitchen, Chizzy
disclosed that she believes that if she's beautiful, her food will also be
nice.
She added that she mostly does this when she's cooking
intercontinental dishes.
Watch the video below
I always do my makeup before cooking because I believe if I’m beautiful, my food will be nice - Actress CHIZZY ALICHI pic.twitter.com/PEifmSa7by— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 19, 2024
0 Comments