BRUCE WILLIS' daughter, TALLULAH WILLIS, reveals she was diagnosed with autism

Tuesday, March 19, 2024 – Actor Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah Willis has revealed that she was diagnosed with autism.
Tallulah revealed this while sharing a throwback video
of herself and her A-list father, with the caption “Tell me you're
autistic without telling me you're autistic."
In the footage, Tallulah was seen rubbing her dad's bald
head over and over again as he gave a red carpet interview. Tallulah's older
sister Scout responded to the video by saying the actress is
"stimming" in the clip.
Stimming is the repetitive performance of a certain physical
movement and is a common behavior in people with autism.
This is the first time Tallulah has discussed having autism,
which she explained she found out about over the summer. She also revealed that
it has changed her life.
This revelation comes a month after Tallulah gave a candid
update regarding her recovery from an eating disorder. Tallulah first opened up
about her struggles with anorexia back in May 2023.
Nine months later, Bruce's daughter with ex-wife Demi
Moore confessed she was "romanticizing unhealthy times" and
wanted to share the update to feel less alone. She encouraged herself and her
followers to remember that it is ok to not have everything figured out.
In addition to Tallulah's health journey, the Willis family
has been rallying around Bruce after his frontotemporal dementia
diagnosis. Bruce's wife, with whom he shares
daughters Mabel and Evelyn, said in September that it's unclear
what the actor knows about his condition.
