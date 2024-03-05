Headteachers from Mt Kenya region who blocked RUTO‘s motorcade and started begging to face criminal charges – RUTO is finally showing his true colours

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Central Regional Commissioner Fredrick Shisia has said headteachers from the Mt Kenya region who ordered students to block President William Ruto’s motorcade will face criminal charges.
The students, many of whom were from Gatundu and Lari
constituencies, blocked Ruto's motorcade when he was on a three-day tour of Mt
Kenya region.
In a letter to the headteachers, Shisia highlighted that
teachers intentionally mobilised learners to block Ruto’s motorcade to pursue
favours.
“The students of Kirenga Girls Secondary, Kirenga Boys,
Technical High School, and Kirenga Primary School blocked the presidential
motorcade while en route to the venue of a presidential function. These
students were intentionally mobilised by teachers for reasons best known to
them.
Students of Munyuini Secondary School lined along a route
H.E the President was using, waving placards which were intended to seek
favours from the President despite prior caution that they should not portray
such,” the letter addressed to the management of learning institutions read.
According to Shisia, the activities portray deviation from
established norms of head teachers defying valid instructions, inculcating
deviant behaviour in children, and promoting extortion, and further breaking the
law.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
