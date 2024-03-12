Haiti’s leader resigns as gangs now control 80% of Haiti’s capital

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – The embattled leader of Haiti, Ariel Henry, has resigned after weeks of chaos in the Caribbean nation, as gangs have been attacking government structures.
Haitian Prime Minister Henry said in a speech late Monday,
March 11 that his government would leave power after the establishment of a
transitional council, adding, “Haiti needs peace. Haiti needs stability.”
“My government will leave
immediately after the inauguration of the council. We will be a caretaker
government until they name a prime minister and a new cabinet,” Henry said in a
video address.
Henry’s adviser Jean Junior Joseph earlier said that Henry
would remain in his role until the formation of a new interim government.
CARICOM (the Caribbean Community and Common Market) on
Monday said it had agreed to set up a transitional council to lay the
foundations for elections in Haiti following a meeting of the regional bloc in
Jamaica.
“We are pleased to announce
the commitment to transitional governance arrangement which paves the way for a
peaceful transition of power, continuity of governance and action plan for
near-term security and the road to free and fair elections. It further seeks to
assure that Haiti will be governed by the rule of law,” said Guyana leader and
CARICOM Chairman Irfaan Ali in a news conference alongside other Caribbean
leaders.
At the height of the violence last week, Henry was in Kenya
to sign an agreement to send 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti to restore
the security situation knowing fully well his government had lost control.
Gangs now control 80% of Haiti’s capital, according to
United Nations estimates, and continue to fight for the rest. While Henry was
out of the country, gangs laid siege to the country’s main airport to prevent
his return.
Until now, the United States has been pressuring Henry
to secure a political settlement.
Henry, who came to power unelected in 2021 following the
assassination of Haiti’s then-president, failed to hold elections last year,
saying the country’s insecurity would compromise the vote.
Haiti’s government declared a state of emergency on Sunday
after armed groups attacked the country’s largest prison in Port-au-Prince,
killing and injuring police and prison staff and allowing some 3,500 inmates to
escape.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Wednesday
said the US was not calling on Henry to resign but was “urging him to expedite
the transition to an empowered and inclusive governance structure” to prepare
for a multinational security mission and eventually for elections.
0 Comments