GACHAGUA breathes fire after Kalenjins disrespected RUTO as he warns Rift Valley leaders of dire consequences – Look!

Monday, March 18, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has read the riot act to Rift Valley leaders, asking them to stop the incessant wrangling and focus on serving the people.

Gachagua said it was shameful and disdainful for leaders to make President William Ruto a laughing stock as they publicly fight for supremacy in the region in the presence of the Head of State.

Gachagua noted that it was no longer acceptable for leaders from the region to engage in disrespectful exchanges in front of the President.

“This infighting in the President’s backyard is very shameful. The people of the Rift Valley must not take the Presidency for granted. If the President has come to your county, he must be totally respected,” remarked Gachagua.

He said the wrangles that saw ferrying of goons to development meetings addressed by the President in Kericho and Bomet recently had gotten out of hand and must be stopped immediately.

“The President’s meetings cannot be chaotic like we saw in Kericho and Bomet. We must be careful with the way we handle the Presidency.

"The only way to show the other people you appreciate their support is to respect the President,” he warned.

