French President EMMANUEL MACRON tells PUTIN 'we are a nuclear power and we are ready' as he responds to his to threats about using nukes

Friday, March 15, 2024 – French President, Emmanuel Macron has declared his nation 'ready' to use nuclear weapons after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened about using nukes.
Speaking with French media on Thursday, Macron slammed
Putin for threatening the use of nuclear devices and reminded him France
also has an advanced weapons programme.
It comes after the Russian President earlier this week told
state TV 'weapons exist in order to use them' in reference to the possibility
of deploying nukes should Western troops be deployed in Ukraine.'
We must first and foremost feel protected because we are a
nuclear power. We are ready; we have a doctrine (for the use of nuclear
weapons),' Macron told reporters, saying the Kremlin's willingness to issue
nuclear threats was inappropriate.
Having nuclear weapons 'imposes on us the responsibility
never to escalate,' Macron said, in a dig at the constant reminders issued by
top Russian officials and media personalities of their nuclear arsenal.
His statements come amid a hardening of Paris' stance
towards Moscow after Macron abandoned his longstanding efforts to maintain
a closer bond with Putin.
