Former Indian special forces operative arrested in Zimbabwe

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – A former member of the Indian Special Forces Unit, Sudhu Sarup Singh, has been arrested by operatives of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) in Zimbabwe.
The arrest took place during a sting operation at an upscale
restaurant in Harare, where Singh was found in the company of unidentified
individuals.
The implicated unit had previously been active in the
war-torn Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique, where they were involved in
combating Islamist insurgents.
It was gathered that Singh allegedly misrepresented his
intentions upon arrival, posing as an investor and even meeting. President
Emmerson Mnangagwa. However, it was later revealed that he engaged in dubious
business activities.
Sources within the CIO told NewZimbabwe that Singh is
currently being held at Borrowdale Police Station. There are indications that
he might face criminal charges or, if fortunate, deportation.
Notably, Singh’s daughter, whose name has not been
disclosed, is among the 100 Indians he reportedly smuggled into the country.
She is also under the CIO’s scrutiny and is expected to be arrested and
deported, according to an inside source.
