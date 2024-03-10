

Sunday, March 10, 2024 – Former Arsenal star, Kristoffer Olsson has been diagnosed with brain clots after collapsing earlier this year.

The Swedish midfielder, who plays for Midtjylland, was placed on a ventilator due to suffering 'an acute disease related to the brain', after being taken to Aarhus University Hospital on Tuesday, February 20.

Olsson has been described as 'stable' in a statement released by Midtjylland on Thursday, with it revealed that he continues to make 'little progress' in his recovery.

It was said that he has 'an increasing degree of consciousness', however, having been diagnosed with 'several small blood clots on both sides of the brain' due to a rare inflammatory condition in the brain vessels.

'As the public is already aware, FC Midtjylland's Swedish national team player, 28-year-old Kristoffer Olsson, was admitted to Aarhus University Hospital on 20 February 2024 after losing consciousness at his home earlier that day,' the statement read.

'Based on the extensive examinations, scans, and tests of recent weeks, the doctors can now determine that Kristoffer is affected by several small blood clots on both sides of the brain, as a result of an extremely rare inflammatory condition in the vessels of the brain. The diagnosis matches the thesis on which the medical specialists have so far worked and treated Kristoffer.

'Kristoffer Olsson's condition is now assessed as stable, and the doctors continue to see little progress. At the same time, they find that Kristoffer has an increasing degree of consciousness.

'In the coming period, the doctors will slowly try to wean the Swedish midfielder off the ventilator, but he remains hospitalized in intensive care, just as it is still uncertain to say anything about the time horizon of the treatment and the final prognosis.

Olsson, who has 47 caps for Sweden and has a wife and three-year-old son, played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2014, before he joined Midtjylland. He also played for the likes of AUJ and Abderkecht, before eventually rejoining Midtjylland last year.