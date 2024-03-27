EACC reveals Kenya's top five most corrupt counties - BUSIA County leads followed by SAKAJA’s NAIROBI County – Look!

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 - Busia County is the most corrupt in the country, according to a survey conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The National Ethics and Corruption Survey, 2023, released Wednesday also lists Baringo, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Machakos among the top five counties where bribery is highest.

“Each time a service is sought in Busia County, one is likely to be asked for a bribe 2.02 times,” the survey says.

“Each time a service is sought in Baringo, Nairobi, Nakuru, and Machakos counties, one is likely to be asked for a bribe 1.34 times, 1.12 times, 1.11 times and 1.09 times, respectively,” it adds.

Other counties where bribery is highest, the report says, are Siaya (1.01), Turkana (1.00), West Pokot (1.00), Samburu (1.00), Kisumu (1.00) and Kakamega (1.00).

Lamu emerged as the county where one is least likely to be asked for a bribe at 0.40.

According to the report, other counties where bribery is lowest are Embu (0.43), Vihiga (0.47), Nyeri (0.49), Nandi (0.50), Madera (0.52), Taita Taveta (0.56), Mombasa (0.58), Kirinyaga (0.71) and Murang’a (0.73).

The overall aim of the survey was to establish the status and perception of corruption in the country, the report said.

