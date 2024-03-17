DAMSON IDRIS honors his mum after she travelled 17 hours from Africa to watch him win NAACP best outstanding actor in a TV series (VIDEO)



Sunday, March 17, 2024 – Snowfall star, Damson Idris, won best drama actor, his first NAACP Image Award, for his role in the FX crack series, which wrapped its six-season run last year.

During his speech, he referenced how his mother “flew 17 hours from Nigeria to be with him.

She said ‘Damson, if I come to Los Angeles, you better win,'” Idris recalled before shouting out his “Snowfall family.”

He went on to say he was “honored” to be “standing among” his “heroes” who won that award, those in the audience and people who make “art for the past, present and future.”





He also joked about Denzel Washington saying he didn’t know who Idris is, saying, “Hopefully Denzel knows who I am now.”

Watch the videos below

#SnowfallFX star Damson Idris shouts out his mother while accepting his first #NAACPImageAwards trophy pic.twitter.com/JTJmldNeeH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 17, 2024

Looks like Damson Idris is embracing Denzel Washington’s remix of his name 😂 (🎥: @twobeestv) pic.twitter.com/y0KfY3F5zZ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 12, 2021