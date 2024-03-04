Citizen TV’s STEPHEN LETOO to hold a grand public wedding at Ole Ntimama Stadium - Meet his two wives (PHOTO).





Monday, March 4, 2024 - Renowned Citizen TV senior reporter Stephen Letoo is set to tie the knot in a public wedding ceremony on April 20.

The wedding is set to be held at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Letoo has begun distributing invitation cards for the event to friends and fellow media professionals.

Speaking in a recent interview, Letoo said he roots for polygamous marriages.

“I am 100 percent polygamous, and for now, I don’t know where I will stop. The dowry keeps increasing. Moreover, I have a grand wedding planned, inspired by my chairman, the late Ole Ntimama. It will be a huge surprise” he said.

According to one of the invitation cards shared with Letoo’s colleague Lilian Muli, attendees are requested to wear Maasai traditional attire.

Muli expressed her gratitude for the invitation, indicating her intention to attend and arrange her outfit accordingly.

“Thanks Bro @stephenletoo official, this one I must attend. Let me contact my designer for outfit,” Muli replied.

Letoo believes that polygamy could help address jealousy issues that sometimes lead to violence in marriages.

According to him, each wife in a polygamous marriage is financially independent and empowered in terms of investments and ownership.

Below is a photo of his two wives.









