Citizen TV’s STEPHEN LETOO to hold a grand public wedding at Ole Ntimama Stadium - Meet his two wives (PHOTO).

The wedding is set to be held at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in
Narok.
Letoo has begun distributing
invitation cards for the event to friends and fellow media professionals.
Speaking in a recent interview,
Letoo said he roots for polygamous marriages.
“I am 100 percent polygamous, and for now, I don’t know
where I will stop. The dowry keeps increasing. Moreover, I have a grand wedding
planned, inspired by my chairman, the late Ole Ntimama. It will be a huge
surprise” he said.
According to one of the
invitation cards shared with Letoo’s colleague Lilian Muli, attendees are
requested to wear Maasai traditional attire.
Muli expressed her gratitude for
the invitation, indicating her intention to attend and arrange her outfit
accordingly.
“Thanks Bro @stephenletoo official, this one I must
attend. Let me contact my designer for outfit,” Muli replied.
Letoo believes that polygamy
could help address jealousy issues that sometimes lead to violence in
marriages.
According to him, each wife in a
polygamous marriage is financially independent and empowered in terms of
investments and ownership.
Below is a photo of his two
wives.
