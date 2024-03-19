RUTO finally signs into law Affordable housing bill as he warns state officials against corruption

Speaking at State House on
Tuesday after he signed the Affordable Housing Bill into Law, Ruto warned all
officials involved in the programme that it will not be business as usual.
He said that integrity must be
the pillar of the country's housing project for it to be a success.
"And I want to give a warning from here, anybody involved in this programme if you just step off the line, it's not going to be business as usual. So, integrity integrity integrity it is.
"This programme must be corruption-free. We have agreed on everything, quantity, and costs, unlike in the past when costs changed, there will be no escalations or issues.
"Integrity is going to be front back centre to ensure
this succeeds," President Ruto said.
He added that the project is a result of Kenyans committing their resources to give dignity to fellow
Kenyans and must be protected by all means.
The president said that through
it, Kenyans from all walks of life will be able to own homes.
Ruto said he plans to create at
least 2-3 million homeowners in the short term in Kenya.
"This project must have
integrity. And I hope everyone is listening. These are public resources,
Kenyans are committing their money for the dignity of other Kenyans who can
have jobs, have decent housing, eradicate slums, and increase the number of
homeowners in Kenya. Teachers, doctors, and everybody else will have the
opportunity to own a home.
"So that we can have a
country where everybody believes they own something and are part of."
President Ruto reaffirmed his
commitment to ensuring the resources channelled towards the Affordable Housing
program are protected.
