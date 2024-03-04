CCTV captures a lady being robbed by a machete-wielding thug outside her gate in Nairobi at night - The thug slapped her for having only 200 bob in her Mpesa (VIDEO).

Monday, March 4, 2024 - A young lady was accosted by a machete-wielding thug at night as she was opening the gate.
CCTV cameras
installed in the building captured the ruthless thug confronting the lady and
brandishing the machete, prompting her to surrender.
He ransacked
her handbag looking for valuables and then ordered her to hand over her phone
to him.
He accessed
her Mpesa account and found out that she had only 200 bob.
He slapped
her and took away the phone.
The thug
left after conducting the robbery, leaving the victim terrified.
Watch the
CCTV footage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments