CCTV captures a lady being robbed by a machete-wielding thug outside her gate in Nairobi at night - The thug slapped her for having only 200 bob in her Mpesa (VIDEO).

Monday, March 4, 2024





Monday, March 4, 2024 - A young lady was accosted by a machete-wielding thug at night as she was opening the gate.

CCTV cameras installed in the building captured the ruthless thug confronting the lady and brandishing the machete, prompting her to surrender.

He ransacked her handbag looking for valuables and then ordered her to hand over her phone to him.

He accessed her Mpesa account and found out that she had only 200 bob.

He slapped her and took away the phone.

The thug left after conducting the robbery, leaving the victim terrified.

Watch the CCTV footage.

