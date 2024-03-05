Brainwashed congregants gift Bishop JOSEPH WAWERU of Thika Road based Church of the Lord a Mercedes S-Class - Most of them reside in Dandora and Kariobangi (VIDEO).

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Bishop Joseph Waweru of the Church of The Lord situated along Thika Road was over the moon after being gifted a luxurious Mercedes S-Class by his congregants.

The car was driven towards the bishop with the headlights on as the congregants erupted in joy.

It was also driven on a red carpet as praise and worship members dressed in uniforms beat the drums and sang joyfully.

The brainwashed congregants, most of whom reside in Dandora and Kariobangi, gathered around the controversial preacher and gifted him the pricey car.

He looked excited as one of the church members shared a memorable speech before they gifted him the car.





The man of God prayed and sanctified the car before he got into it and drove off as the church members cheered.

The video was shared on the Church’s Tiktok account and captioned, “Bishop’s gift”.

Bishop Waweru is among the popular Nairobi preachers accused of performing fake miracles.

“Miracles” at his church come at a fee.

At one time, he claimed that he was raising the dead at a fee.

Watch video of his pricey ride gifted to him by his congregants.

Bishop JOSEPH WAWERU of Thika Road-based Church of the Lord gifted Mercedes S-Class by his congregants. pic.twitter.com/3FNTbfLoWr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 5, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.