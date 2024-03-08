BISHOP WANJIRU curses RUTO and his goons after they demolished her church in Nairobi





Monday, March 8, 2024 - Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has cursed all people who demolished her church in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Jesus Is Alive Ministry situated along Haile Selassie Road, Nairobi, was demolished by armed goons, who according to impeccable sources, came from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Wanjiru, who was roughed up by the goons, said the goons were sent by President William Ruto.

In a press statement, Wanjiru put a curse on those who were involved and warned them that they would look for her.

She also reminded Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, that she campaigned for them only for them to repay her with broken arms and warned that if anything happens to her or her kids, they will be responsible.

"Believe me, you will look for me. You went for Benny Hinn in America; you will look for me.

"And I am not moving, and I am not going anywhere. You have started a fight that you cannot fight.

"This one is in the heavens. We have lived in this community, but in all these years, we have never fought.

"You are using the MD in Railways. I pity his family. Because as I cried yesterday and today, even his family plus yours are not exempted.

"My tears will pay," she said.

