Actor ZACHERY TY BRYAN charged with felony after DUI arrest



Wednesday, March 27, 2024 – Actor and producer Zachery Ty Bryan has been charged with felony after his DUI arrest in February.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ showed that the "Home Improvement" alum was charged with the crime of driving under the influence with three or more priors within the last decade.

The felony complaint says Zachery refused to submit to a sobriety test. Cops also noted that the 42-year-old had a blood alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

It was also disclosed that the actor was involved in an accident on the night of his DUI arrest, resulting in property damage. He also allegedly failed to stop to provide his name and address after the accident. If convicted, he faces up to 3 years in prison.

Zachery was booked by La Quinta Police in the early hours of February 17 for DUI. After the incident, Zachery showed signs of impairment during a traffic stop which led to his arrest.

After his most recent arrest, Zachery was spotted hitting a couple bars in La Quinta, California, just few days after the bust. He went to an Applebee's and a place called Amigos. In both instances, he appeared to be sitting at the bar and having drinks.

The actor has had a number of legal run-ins in recent years, including a 2020 arrest for alleged DV and a 2023 arrest for another DV-related incident.