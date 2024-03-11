A woman records herself hiding in the bathroom after her boyfriend’s wife came back home unannounced (VIDEO).

Monday, March 11, 2024 - A woman was forced to hide in the bathroom after her boyfriend’s wife returned home without their knowledge.
She was busy having fun with her married boyfriend in his
matrimonial home, not knowing that his wife would come back home unannounced.
She was forced to lock herself in the bathroom to avoid the
woman's wrath.
The unbothered lady recorded a video smiling in the bathroom
as her boyfriend argued with his wife in the background.
