Woman marries alien figure boyfriend years after marrying zombie doll wife and having 10 rag doll kids



Sunday, February 25, 2024 – A woman who married a zombie doll in 2018 has now wedded her life-size alien figure boyfriend in a ceremony attended by their doll children.

Felicity Kadlec, from Massachusetts, US, found love with her zombie doll Kelly when she was a teen.

The 24-year-old, from Massachusetts, US, tied the knot with Kelly in her grandad's garden back in 2018.

But Felicity also fell in love with Robert, a six-foot alien doll she bought when she was 17. She soon began a polyamorous relationship with Robert and Kelly, who Felicity claims communicate with her through "dream, thought and feeling".

The trio even started their own doll family and now have 10 "children". Their children includes zombie dolls Holly, Molly, Billy, Luna, Rachel, Robbie and Victor as well as gremlin doll Grem Grem, alien doll Marty and sea monster doll Finney.

Earlier this month, Felicity and Robert decided to take their romance to the next level by getting married in a Valentine's Day ceremony.





In a video of the wedding posted to her YouTube channel, Felicity, who announced her engagement to Robert in November, could be seen wearing a long red dress and a matching hair bow as she held a bunch of flowers while standing beside him.

Kelly, who shares a matching tattoo with Felicity, could also be seen next to the couple with a ring in her hand while their doll children were behind them.

"We are here to join Robert and Felicity Kadlec in matrimony," a man standing out of shot can be heard saying.

Felicity then recited her vows, saying: "I Felicity Kadlec, take Robert Kadlec to be my husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or for worse. Robert I promise to be your best friend and love you unconditionally through the good and the bad days."





The ceremony continued as the marriage celebrant asked: "Do you Robert Kadlec take Felicity Kadlec to be your wife, your spiritual partner and love her unconditionally through thick and thin?"

"He says yes," Felicity responded before kissing her new husband, taking the ring from Kelly and putting it on her finger.





One person questioned whether Kelly had any issues with their nuptials, but Felicity reassured them her zombie doll wife approved of her romance with Robert. "She's cool with this and her and Robert are great friends," she said.