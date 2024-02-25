Wewe ni bibi ya RUTO - Watch the moment KIMANI ICHUNGWAH was booed in Kiambu! The ground is hostile (VIDEO).

Sunday, February 25, 2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader, Kimani Ichungwah, was left with an egg on his face after he was heckled badly by the youth in Kiambu.
Ichungwah was accused of being a sellout and called out for
bootlicking President Ruto as he continues to oppress Kenyans with punitive
taxes.
“Ruto’s wife. You are a sell-out,” the youth
shouted in their native Kikuyu language as Ichungwah addressed
them.
They further shouted him down after he alleged that the
Kenyatta family is financing MCAs in Kiambu to insult him.
Watch the video.
Kimani Ichungwah alionyeshwa kidole cha kati Kiambu. Tugeges wameanza kuherevuka na hawapangwingwi tena! He was heckled like a burukenge! pic.twitter.com/pboScDDkzR— Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) February 25, 2024
