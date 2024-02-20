UHURU ‘bolts out of the AU race’ and endorses RAILA as he vows to use his networks and connections to ensure BABA becomes the next AU Chairman

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission Chairmanship is now unstoppable.
This is after former President
Uhuru Kenyatta ‘bolted out of the race’ and endorsed Baba for the AU role.
This was revealed by Jubilee
Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, who addressed reports claiming that Uhuru
would compete with Raila for the African Union Commission chairmanship.
Speaking during an interview,
Kioni refuted the reports, adding that Uhuru will be among the chief
campaigners for the opposition leader to ensure he secures the seat.
The former Ndaragwa Member of
Parliament expressed confidence that Uhuru will further use his networks
across the continent to boost Raila's bid.
"He (Raila) has to campaign
and it has a lot to do with who else is on the ballot. But Raila has a good
rapport with many Heads of State and has people who will campaign for him
including our former president Uhuru who has very good connections across the
continent," Kioni stated.
To secure the seat, Raila will
be required to solicit votes across the 55 member states in his efforts to
succeed Moussa Faki whose term ends this year.
Kioni also emphasized that Uhuru
wields a lot of influence in the region despite retiring from active politics
and his support will sway votes in Raila's favour.
A section of Mt Kenya leaders
questioned why the government was backing Raila's bid for the AU Commission
chairperson over Uhuru.
The leaders argued that Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua ought to support Uhuru as they both hail from the
same region.
