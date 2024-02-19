Two gas station employees nabbed after they staged robbery to steal from the store (VIDEO)

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Two gas station employees in Georgia are accused of staging a “very comical” robbery for the store’s CCTV so they could steal $5,000.
Duluth law enforcement officials allege that on January 20,
Shell co-workers Raj Patel and Danny Curtis conspired to pull off a $5,000
robbery in two separate incidents caught on camera.
Law & Crime reviewed the footage, some of which has been
shared online.
The incident unfolded around 11:45 p.m. when a man entered
the Shell station and stormed the cashier counter, allegedly threatening Patel
with a weapon. A moment later, the man seemingly punches Patel in the face.
From the footage, it’s unclear if the punch is real or not.
The thief then grabs cash from the register before fleeing
and quickly returning at 12:05 am. At this point, Patel apparently threw his
hands into the air and gave the man space to empty the register.
When officers responded around 12:11 a.m., a “shaking” Patel
informed them that the man had stolen about $5,000 across both visits before
fleeing out the side door. Patel confirmed that no employees had gone in or out
of this door since the supposed thief fled.
When officers searched the area behind the store, they found
Curtis in the dumpster area crushing cardboard boxes. Patel confirmed to them
that Curtis works there. Curtis said he knew nothing of the robbery, claiming
to have been outside the entire time.
Police were suspicious after viewing surveillance footage of
the store’s exterior.
According to officers’ report, the video shows a suspect,
believed to be Curtis, “leaving out the side door, going to the dumpster, going
back inside the store wearing different clothing items, and then exiting the
store again, returning to the dumpster. The suspect then changed clothes and
came out from the dumpster, and when officers were pulling up, the suspect
walked back inside the dumpster area. The final encounter with anyone in the
dumpster area was when I found Danny Curtis working…When officers asked for the
dumpster key, he pulled it out of his pocket, and dollar bills fell out.”
Curtis was released because officers were unable to view
surveillance tape from inside the store, and because Patel convinced them that
Curtis had nothing to do with the robbery. However, once police saw the footage
nearly a week later, both men were arrested.
In an interrogation video published by Law & Crime,
Curtis confessed to the crime and said it was Patel’s idea to pull off the fake
robbery.
“He told me he’s gonna let me rob the store and he’ll get
the insurance,” Curtis told officers.
Curtis also said he threw away the knife used in the
robbery, as well as all of the cash he stole, because he was “scared” after the
episode.
“I know it was staged. It looked fake,” the investigator
told Curtis, adding that the whole effort looked “very comical” and “funny” on
video.
“It’s just a lot of bullshit,” Curtis responded.
Curtis is currently being held at Gwinnett County Jail on
charges of theft by taking and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Patel is facing one count of making false statements or
writings. Though he was released on bond after his initial arrest,
on bond after his initial arrest,
Duluth police spokespersons Ted Sadowskiand confirmed to Law
& Crime that Patel is currently wanted on a new warrant for conspiracy to
commit a felony.
Watch the video of the fake robbery below.
