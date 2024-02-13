"That's my dad, not your husband" Little girl marks her territory after seeing her mum and dad kiss

Tuesday, February 13, 2024 – A little girl pouted her disapproval while watching her parents’ kiss.

In a video shared online, a couple is seen kissing.

The video then pans to the couple's daughter.

“That's not your husband,” the girl is seen mouthing before she then pouts and folds her hand across her chest in anger.

The girl finally got her chance to be with her dad and she wore a big smile on her face as she gave her dad a kiss.

Watch the video below.