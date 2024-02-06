Student dressed in 'black ski mask' arrested after 'shots were fired' at South Carolina university

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – South Carolina State University (SCSU) was under a lockdown on Tuesday, Feb. 6, amid reports of an active shooter.
Officials said the suspect was wearing all black with a ski
mask.
Both SCSU and Claflin University were on lockdown as of
around 11:30am, ABC reported. The lockdowns were lifted by 12:45pm, according
to a SCSU spokesperson.
The university said a 19-year-old student was arrested on
Tuesday in connection to shots being fired inside an academic building.
Sophomore Rolando J. Ifill has been charged with carrying a
firearm on school property, according to a SCSU spokesperson. Further charges
are pending.
No injuries were reported in the incident. Campus police
immediately responded and caught Ifill after a foot chase, the spokesperson
said.
Earlier on Tuesday, students at both campuses had received text messages instructing them to "shelter in place as police investigate."
The SCSU campus went on lockdown after a student ran to
Claflin's dining hall seeking safety, according to a letter sent by Claflin
University's president Dwaun Warmack.
The student suffered minor injuries from broken glass but is
now safe and receiving care, officials said.
An investigation is ongoing as campus police and the South
Carolina State Law Enforcement Division review the incident.
