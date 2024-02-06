Police arrest man who 'pretends to be a ghost' to defraud people



Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Police on Monday, February 5, arrested a 59-year-old man for frequently defrauding members of the public.

A statement released by the police spokesperson, SP Nguroje, says the suspect Muhammad Abubakar aka Malam Sabo is said to be a habitual 419 who specializes in defrauding Members of the public in a disguised manner.

‘The suspect hides his identity pretending to be a Ghost talking to his Victims with different voices. The suspect, at times, changes his voice to sound like that of a woman or child to dupe his victims. Recently he tricked and duped one Abba Bale of Demsawo the sum of three Hundred thousand (300,000)'' the police spokesperson said

Nguroje said the case is under investigation and that the suspect will be charged in court as soon as possible.

This happened in Nigeria