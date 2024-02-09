Sprinter, FAVOUR ASHE, arrested over fraud, theft charges in US



Friday, February 9, 2024 – Athlete Favour Ashe has been arrested in the US over theft and fraud.

He was arrested on Thursday, February 9, at his base in Alabama over multiple counts of theft and fraud, according to Columbus-based media outlet (WTVM).

Ashe has been charged with four counts of fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and two counts of theft of property, third degree,” as stated by the media outlet.

Favour, 21, who represented Nigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won a bronze medal alongside three other Nigerians in the 4×100m relay, recently transferred from the University of Tennessee to Auburn University, Alabama, whom he has been representing in the NCAA.

In the police statement, it was stated that the victim of Ashe’s robbery at the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue gave them the theft report on 4 February.

Ashe allegedly amplified the offences by using the stolen cards for fraudulent transactions.

The authorities issued a $9,000 bond to Ashe and are currently holding him at the Lee County Jail.