South African police arrest six for murder of rapper AKA



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – South African police have arrested six suspects in connection to the murder of popular rapper, Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA, and his close friend, celebrity chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motshoane.

The pair were murdered on February 10, 2023, while walking with a friend outside a popular Durban restaurant hours before he was to perform at a nearby club.

According to the police, the suspects are to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 29.

“It was clear that AKA was monitored from the airport and Tibz was not the intended target in the murder on Florida Road in Durban. We know they were paid for this,” KwaZulu-Natal provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said Tuesday night, Feb. 27.

South Africa Police Minister, Bheki Cele, said: “I hope South Africans will sleep better after this."