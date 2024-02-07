Six schoolgirls killed in a bus crash (PHOTOs)



Wednesday, February 7, 2024 – Six schoolgirls have died in a bus crash in the Free State, South Africa.

The pupils of Riebeeckstad High School were killed when the bus they were travelling in overturned on the R70 between Ventersburg and Senekal in the Free State on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

The incident involves approximately 58 female learners from an all-girls sports event.

Six learners were sadly declared dead on the scene, 40 survived with minor injuries, 8 moderate injuries and 4 of them were severely injured.

They were on the way from an outdoor event in Moolmanshoek near Rosendal to Riebeeckstad in Welkom.

The Department of Basic Education said Senekal police confirmed the bus overturned after a wheel came loose and the driver lost control.

"This tragedy struck as we were busy celebrating the success of the matric class of 2023. The deaths of those souls have robbed us of the future of our province. Words fail me and I can only imagine what the families are going through,” said Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana.