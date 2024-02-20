She has blocked all her relatives - A nephew of the woman captured in a viral video threatening to shoot a property manager in Dagorreti speaks and reveals she has mental issues.

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - Over the weekend, a woman, identified as Ann Muthoni, was arrested after she was filmed threatening to shoot a property manager at Legacy Apartments in Dagoretti North, following an altercation.

She was arrested and taken to Muthangari Police Station after the video went viral and caused an uproar on social media.

It is now emerging that she has been battling depression after losing her husband.

Her nephew reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and alleged that her life has never been the same again after losing her husband in 2022.

Her mental health deteriorated last year.

She moved out of her father’s house where she had been staying, sold all her belongings, and blocked all her relatives.

Her kids have not been attending school.

Below is a message that the woman’s nephew, Paul Maina wrote to Cyprian Nyakundi.

My name is Paul Maina, nephew to the lady in the video. So here is the full story: Ann Muthoni lost her husband in 2022 and it dealt her a very big blow.

She has never been able to move on from the death of her husband ever since.

She initially had part of her life back, with her back to work and her kids back to school. However, never having gone through proper professional help she fell off the tracks again late last year.

She moved out of her father's place where she had been staying with her two kids, to Kahawa Wendani. This she did for her own personal reasons which she never told any of us, after which she blocked us all.

I was shocked to see her yesterday at Legacy Heights involved in an ordeal with the property manager over a very small issue that I got to know about. If you listen closely to the video the property manager is heard saying "what has stress have to do with anything?" Meaning he also knows she has been stressed up for a very long time now.

She has not also been sleeping well ( I know this since I lived with and supported her while living at her father's place). As we speak, her two kids have not been to school and are still not in school.

They are staying at their grandfather's place who is not able to cater for them.

She donated all her house belongings including household items, her clothes, and the children's clothes.

All we are kindly requesting is help: 1. To get the kids back to school (9yr old girl and the 14 yr old boy seen in the video with her)

2. To at least get her and her kids some professional help from a therapist where she can heal and move on from all the trauma she has been through.

3. Upkeep for the kids since they are now staying with their grandfather who is 76yrs old and ailing from Parkinson's Disease.

