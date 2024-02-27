Sending troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out- France President MACRON

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday after hosting a conference in Paris where European leaders discussed the prospect.
There was “no agreement this evening to officially send
troops onto the ground but we cannot exclude anything,” he told reporters.
The aid conference for Ukraine brought together
representatives of the European Union’s 27 member countries including 21 heads
of state and governments, he said.
“We will do anything we can
to prevent Russia from winning this war,” Macron said. “And I say this with
determination, but also with a collective humility that we need to have, in the
light of the last two years."
“The people that said 'never
ever' today were the same ones who said never ever planes, never ever
long-range missiles, never ever trucks. They said all that two years ago. A lot
around this table said that 'we will offer helmets and sleeping bags,' and now
they are saying we need to do more to get missiles and tanks. We have to be
humble and realize that we (have) always been six to eight months late,"
Macron said.
Macron also announced a new coalition would be set up to
supply medium and long-range “missiles and bombs” to Ukraine. EU leaders and
government representatives “decided to step up the munitions side and produce
tangible results very quickly” across the eight coalitions that already exist,
he said.
Saturday, February 24 made it two years since Russia carried
out a full scale invasion of Ukraine.
