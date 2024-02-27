Sending troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out- France President MACRON



Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday after hosting a conference in Paris where European leaders discussed the prospect.

There was “no agreement this evening to officially send troops onto the ground but we cannot exclude anything,” he told reporters.

The aid conference for Ukraine brought together representatives of the European Union’s 27 member countries including 21 heads of state and governments, he said.

“We will do anything we can to prevent Russia from winning this war,” Macron said. “And I say this with determination, but also with a collective humility that we need to have, in the light of the last two years."

“The people that said 'never ever' today were the same ones who said never ever planes, never ever long-range missiles, never ever trucks. They said all that two years ago. A lot around this table said that 'we will offer helmets and sleeping bags,' and now they are saying we need to do more to get missiles and tanks. We have to be humble and realize that we (have) always been six to eight months late," Macron said.

Macron also announced a new coalition would be set up to supply medium and long-range “missiles and bombs” to Ukraine. EU leaders and government representatives “decided to step up the munitions side and produce tangible results very quickly” across the eight coalitions that already exist, he said.

Saturday, February 24 made it two years since Russia carried out a full scale invasion of Ukraine.