See what Kiambu residents did to ICHUNG’WAH for criticizing UHURU and blaming him for RUTO’s failures? You can’t lie to all the people all the time

Monday, February 26, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah found himself on the wrong side of town after Kiambu residents heckled him for criticizing former President Uhuru Kenyata.
While speaking during the
groundbreaking ceremonies for two markets in Limuru, Ichung’wah was forced to
cut his speech short after the crowd turned against him.
The MP was heckled by the
residents immediately after he began criticizing Uhuru Kenyatta.
Ichung'wah was pointing fingers
at Uhuru and his family for allegedly bribing Members of the County Assembly
(MCA) to insult him during public rallies.
The National Assembly Majority
Leader accused Uhuru of working together with Governor Kimani Wamatangi and
Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba to derail development in Kiambu.
"I have told you that
Kiambu will develop at the pace the people want, not the one Uhuru and Governor
Kimani Wamatangi want," Ichung'wah remarked.
However, the locals were not
amused by these remarks with a majority of them asking the Majority Leader to stop
attacking and blaming Uhuru for all his misfortunes.
The locals further asked him to
stop blaming Uhuru for the Kenya Kwanza government's shortcomings.
Additionally, the residents
remarked that the MP was among the leaders who have been piling on Uhuru for no
tangible reason since he retired.
Some of the residents opined
that Ichung'wah was using campaign tactics to defend the current government and
transfer the blame for Kenya Kwanza's shortcomings to Uhuru's regime.
His attempts to calm the crowd
were futile as the locals accused him of lying.
While addressing the
constituents, Ichung'wah's microphone was reportedly turned off, giving the
residents a chance to hurl insults at him.
