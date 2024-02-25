RUTO’s government to destroy Range Rovers, a Mercedes Benz and Subarus as it issues a 30-day ultimatum – Look!





Sunday, February 25, 2024 – The Government of President William Ruto, through the Border Control Department, is set to destroy high-end vehicles.

The government issued a 30-day notice over various luxury cars, designer clothes, and other goods abandoned at various warehouses.

In a notice printed on the Gazette Notice, the Border Control Department made it clear that the goods would be destroyed as they had been abandoned by the owners.

"Pursuant to the provisions of the section 248 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, notice is given unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from the Custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Kisumu, Malaba, Busia, Isebania within thirty (30) days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and will be disposed of by destruction or otherwise disposed of in such a manner as the commissioner may direct on 27th March 2024," the Border Department announced.

Range Rover, Mercedes, Nissan Shell, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Carina, Canter, Mitsubishi, Peugeot, and Toyota Premio are among over 15 cars abandoned at various warehouses.

Besides cars, the Border Department revealed that various imported designer shoes such as Gucci, Nike, Vans and Adidas had been left at the various warehouses in bulk.

The government lamented that the owners had failed to pick them making the government incur additional storage costs.

Foodstuffs and different assorted beverage drinks have also been listed among different goods that would be destroyed once the period lapses.

Others include tools, machines, toy guns, different packaging products and alcoholic drinks which will also be destroyed by the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST