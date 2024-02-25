RUTO’s government to destroy Range Rovers, a Mercedes Benz and Subarus as it issues a 30-day ultimatum – Look!

The government issued a 30-day
notice over various luxury cars, designer clothes, and other goods abandoned at
various warehouses.
In a notice printed on the
Gazette Notice, the Border Control Department made it clear that the goods
would be destroyed as they had been abandoned by the owners.
"Pursuant to the provisions
of the section 248 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004,
notice is given unless the under-mentioned goods are entered and removed from
the Custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, Kisumu, Malaba, Busia, Isebania
within thirty (30) days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and
will be disposed of by destruction or otherwise disposed of in such a manner as
the commissioner may direct on 27th March 2024," the Border Department
announced.
Range Rover, Mercedes, Nissan Shell, Subaru Legacy, Toyota Carina, Canter, Mitsubishi, Peugeot, and Toyota
Premio are among over 15 cars abandoned at various warehouses.
Besides cars, the Border
Department revealed that various imported designer shoes such as Gucci, Nike,
Vans and Adidas had been left at the various warehouses in bulk.
The government lamented that the
owners had failed to pick them making the government incur additional storage
costs.
Foodstuffs and different
assorted beverage drinks have also been listed among different goods that would
be destroyed once the period lapses.
Others include tools, machines,
toy guns, different packaging products and alcoholic drinks which will also be
destroyed by the government.
