RUTO, please fire your advisors, APPLE has not employed 23,000 Kenyans – ROBERT ALAI tells the President

Tuesday, February 13,2024 -

Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has urged President William Ruto to fire his advisors after he sensationally claimed that American telecommunication giant Apple has employed 23,000 Kenyans in its Nairobi office.

Ruto, who embossed himself on Tuesday during a world summit in Dubai, stated that he had a conversation with the Apple CEO who told him that his company has employed 23,000 Kenyans.

Ruto said this while drumming up support for the digital economy, which he termed a source of remote opportunities for young people who do not need to leave their homes.

“The digital economy is delivering attractive opportunities for young people to work for employers scattered across the world without having to leave their homes in Kenya,” Ruto noted.

“When I visited Silicon Valley last year, Apple’s Tim Cook informed me that his company now employs about 23,000 Kenyans, all working from Nairobi,” Ruto added.

Following his remarks, Alai told the President to fire his advisors since Apple has not employed 23,000 Kenyans in Nairobi,

“Your advisors will embarrass you. Please wacha! ,” Alai told Ruto on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST