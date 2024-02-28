RUTO comes up with a genius way to win hustlers’ hearts again after backlash ahead of 2027 – Look! This guy is a smart politician

This is after they abandoned him due to his many lies, making
their lives even more difficult than during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.
According to sources, Ruto has tasked his campaign
coordinators across the 290 constituencies that he used during campaigns to
organize both women groups and boda boda riders into groups so that they can
form Saccos.
These groups will be transformed into Sacco’s and empowered
economically and each county will have 30 women groups across the respective
constituencies.
Sources intimated that the programme would start in the
Coastal region counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, and Tana River with a final
meeting in Lamu before being rolled out to other counties.
During campaigns in the run-up to the 2022 polls, Ruto
portrayed himself as a ‘hustler’ with all the solutions to deliver the common
man from the yoke of the high cost of living and public debt, but after winning the election, he turned against the common man.
The plot was confirmed by Ruto’s Political Advisor Karisa
Nzai, saying many people on the ground do not understand government policies
that have caused the Executive to get a backlash and criticism.
“We are now going back to that person on the ground who campaigned
for the President but now feels abandoned by the government,” said Nzai.
President Ruto with Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and
Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui will then meet all the
women groups from all five counties in Lamu.
President Ruto and Chelugui will then support the women
groups with capital to start off.
