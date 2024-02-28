RUTO comes up with a genius way to win hustlers’ hearts again after backlash ahead of 2027 – Look! This guy is a smart politician





Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - President William Ruto has hatched a plan to win over hustlers again ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after they abandoned him due to his many lies, making their lives even more difficult than during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reign.

According to sources, Ruto has tasked his campaign coordinators across the 290 constituencies that he used during campaigns to organize both women groups and boda boda riders into groups so that they can form Saccos.

These groups will be transformed into Sacco’s and empowered economically and each county will have 30 women groups across the respective constituencies.

Sources intimated that the programme would start in the Coastal region counties of Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, and Tana River with a final meeting in Lamu before being rolled out to other counties.

During campaigns in the run-up to the 2022 polls, Ruto portrayed himself as a ‘hustler’ with all the solutions to deliver the common man from the yoke of the high cost of living and public debt, but after winning the election, he turned against the common man.

The plot was confirmed by Ruto’s Political Advisor Karisa Nzai, saying many people on the ground do not understand government policies that have caused the Executive to get a backlash and criticism.

“We are now going back to that person on the ground who campaigned for the President but now feels abandoned by the government,” said Nzai.

President Ruto with Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui will then meet all the women groups from all five counties in Lamu.

President Ruto and Chelugui will then support the women groups with capital to start off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST