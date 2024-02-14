Prolific underwear thief is arrested for stealing thousands of bras and pants during 20-year crime spree (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – A prolific underwear thief who stole thousands of bras and pairs of knickers during a 20-year crime spree has finally been caught in Thailand.
Nattawut Songchai, 38, had around 600 undergarments before
he was arrested at an apartment in Bangkok on February 12, police said, but has
admitted to stealing many more over the years.
He was arrested after a female resident from the same
apartment block reported that the underwear she had hung out to dry had gone
missing on the evening of February 11.
Police shamed the underwear thief by forcing him to pose
with his haul of bras, pants, and pyjamas, which appear to have been hung up
and stored in cupboards in his flat.
Songchai told cops he has been stealing women's underwear
since he was a teenager, and has now vowed to change his creepy ways after he
has 'served his time'.
Police finally caught Songchai, they said, after
'Investigators examined surveillance footage and found a man walking on the
street then climbing up the apartment.
'He stuck his hand in a gap between the wall and the metal
mesh to steal the underwear,' Colonel Payap Somboon, superintendent of the Bang
Yi Khan Police Station said. 'He then returned to his room in the same
apartment,'
Officers converged on Nattawut's room and detained him for
questioning.
They found inside 516 bras, 72 pairs of pants, and three
sets of women's pyjamas.
Speaking to police officers, Nattawut said he had been
stealing women's underwear since he was 18 years old 'because he liked to smell
them'.
The pervert told cops: 'I've had a thing for women's
underwear since I was 18, back when I worked in construction in Samut Sakhon
province.
'At night, I would sneak out of the campsite and snag two to
six pairs at a time. I sniffed them while masturbating, and kept my collection
a secret from my co-workers.
'I was caught stealing underwear about 10 years ago, but I
made a deal with the victim to avoid arrest. I continued stealing underwear
after that.'
He said he had been working as a handyman at the Goyee
Apartment in Bangkok, where the owner provided him with lodging and a
2,000-baht monthly salary.
Nattawut continued: 'I had been staying there for a year
while continuing my habit of stealing underwear until I was eventually caught.
I promise I'll quit once I've done my time.'
Officers have now remanded the perverted burglar in custody.
Police Colonel Payap Somboon said: 'He said he cannot stop stealing knickers because he's addicted to it. The court will deal with him and decide what to do.'
