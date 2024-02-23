President RUTO wants to ensure that RAILA ODINGA becomes the President of AFRICA

Friday, February 23, 2024 - Keiyo North Member of Parliament Adams Kipsanai has praised President William Ruto for leading a campaign to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becomes the chairperson of the African Union

Last week, Raila, who is the leader of Azimio One Kenya Alliance, announced that he will contest for Africa's top seat to replace Mousa Faki who retires in early 2025.

Ruto has already formed a campaign team to market Raila Odinga, who is set to become the sixth African Union chairperson.

Speaking at the burial of late marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum, Kipsanai congratulated Ruto for supporting Raila Odinga’s AUC bid.

"Your excellency you are a good man. You have expressed your generosity beyond borders.

"By standing and supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be a candidate for AU is something worth celebrating.

"To our competitors on the other side, you have seen that Ruto has led.

"Raila wanted to be the president of Kenya but Ruto has ensured that he will not only be a president in Kenya but the leader of Africa," Kipsanai stated.

Ruto was among thousands of mourners who attended the funeral of Kelvin Kiptum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST