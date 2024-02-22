Prepare for more new taxes!! – RAILA ODINGA’s AZIMIO warns Kenyans as it unearths RUTO’s secret plan to choke Kenyans with taxes





Thursday, February 22, 2024 - Azimio One Kenya Alliance has urged Kenyans to prepare for more taxes as it unearths a scheme by Kenya Kwanza Alliance to introduce more levies on Kenyans.

In a press conference on Thursday, Azimio leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka said President William Ruto's regime is processing a Budget Policy Statement (BPS) to raise taxes.

"If BPS is anything to go by, Kenyans must tighten their belts because Kenya Kwanza is coming for them in the new wave of taxation," Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said.

"We commit to reject any further taxation by this regime," he added.

The presser was held at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF), Nairobi, and was attended by National Assembly Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa, former Presidential candidate George Wajackoya, ex-Governors Mwangi Wa Iria (Murang'a) and Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia).

The Kenyan DAILY POST