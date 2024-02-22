Police searching for missing former TV presenter and his partner as police declares their home a crime scene after “a large amount of blood” was found



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – A former Channel Ten TV presenter and his partner are missing with police reportedly declaring their home a crime scene after “a large amount of blood” was found in the house.

A desperate search is underway for Jesse Baird and his Qantas flight attendant boyfriend Luke Davies who have disappeared from their Brown Street residence in the Sydney suburb of Paddington.

Mr Baird is a former red carpet reporter, who has also worked on children’s TV show Totally Wild and Studio 10. He has not been seen since Monday night and Davies’ family reported him missing on Tuesday, February 20.

Police say they are treating Mr. Davies’ disappearance as suspicious after his possessions were found in a skip bin on Wilbar Avenue in Cronulla at about 11 am on Wednesday.

Two hours later, Mr Baird’s terrace home nearly 30km away from the Cronulla site was declared a crime scene after “a large amount of blood” was found in the house.

“He has not been seen since, his family have been unable to contact him and he has not been at work,” NSW Police said in a statement on Thursday.

“Both the missing person registry and the homicide squad are assisting that missing persons case,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said.

“In regards to that missing person, we have grave concerns for his safety.”