Photos of KANJO officers who were beaten by Mjengo workers for demanding construction permits -Shame on SAKAJA

The law
enforcers were tipped by members of the public that an unnamed tycoon was
constructing a structure on public land.
However,
when they arrived at the premises, goons hired by the contractor beat the two
officers to a pulp and they were later hospitalized at a Nairobi hospital.
Commenting on the attack, Alai
accused Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration of allegedly protecting the
owner of the property.
Alai said the silence by the City
Hall boss indicates there was a direct attempt to cover up the incident.
"Disturbingly, it is alleged that top Nairobi City County enforcement and planning officers have sought to conceal this incident, likely due to Governor Johnson Sakaja's purported personal relationship with the developer.
"Such a coverup, if true, is
absolutely unacceptable. I demand the immediate suspension of these officers so
that an independent investigation can take place," Alai said.
Alai added that the incident
highlights the urgent need for reforms and accountability within Nairobi City
county's governance.
Here are the photos of Kanjo officers
at the hospital.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments