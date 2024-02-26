Photos of KANJO officers who were beaten by Mjengo workers for demanding construction permits -Shame on SAKAJA





Monday, February 26, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has condemned the assault of Nairobi city askaris commonly known as Kanjos who were beaten mercilessly in South C for demanding county permits.

The law enforcers were tipped by members of the public that an unnamed tycoon was constructing a structure on public land.

However, when they arrived at the premises, goons hired by the contractor beat the two officers to a pulp and they were later hospitalized at a Nairobi hospital.

Commenting on the attack, Alai accused Governor Johnson Sakaja's administration of allegedly protecting the owner of the property.

Alai said the silence by the City Hall boss indicates there was a direct attempt to cover up the incident.

"Disturbingly, it is alleged that top Nairobi City County enforcement and planning officers have sought to conceal this incident, likely due to Governor Johnson Sakaja's purported personal relationship with the developer.

"Such a coverup, if true, is absolutely unacceptable. I demand the immediate suspension of these officers so that an independent investigation can take place," Alai said.

Alai added that the incident highlights the urgent need for reforms and accountability within Nairobi City county's governance.

Here are the photos of Kanjo officers at the hospital.









